PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is missing after a crash in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Just after 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Northeast Marine Drive under the Interstate 205 overpass.
Police said the crash involved an SUV that left the roadway and went into the Columbia River. The vehicle was recovered from the scene but the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Dive Team did not find the driver.
Police described the driver as a man and said he was believed to be the only person inside the SUV at the time of the crash.
No other identifying details about the driver were released by police.
Northeast Marine Drive was closed from 33rd to 122nd avenues during the crash investigation.
Police initially reported that the crash involved a victim with life-threatening injuries and apologized for the error, clarifying that the driver remains missing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
So, were they going 50 mph or closer to a hundred, My bet is closer to a hundred since many drivers use Marine drive as a race course.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.