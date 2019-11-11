SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash closed Southwest Roy Rogers Road north of Sherwood Monday night for more than five hours.
The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Southwest Roy Rogers Road near Southwest Elsner Road and involved a yellow 2001 BMW convertible and a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the driver of the BMW, a man from Aloha, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the truck was removed from the truck after it landed on its side and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
