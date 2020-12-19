ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – St. Helens Police Department is searching for a driver of stolen vehicle who ran away from police Saturday.
An officer found the stolen vehicle unoccupied while on patrol. The suspected driver was then discovered at a nearby residence on Crouse Way. When officers tried to approach the suspect, identified as Anthony James Pastorino, 41, he ran off.
Police said he currently has active felony warrants for his arrest.
Officers searched for Pastorino and were assisted by Hillsboro police, who brought a K-9 unit to help track him.
St. Helens police said they were unable to find Pastorino, and he remains at large.
Pastorino is described as a bald man with brown eyes weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
