ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 196th and Southwest Farmington Road.
Police say the two vehicles involved, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, had significant damage.
The first deputy to arrive attempted life-saving measures on the driver the passenger in the Chrysler, but was unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office. The driver was a man and the passenger was a woman.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a woman, was not hurt in the crash. She remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators. Deputies say they don't know if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Investigators believe the driver of the Chrysler may have been speeding and crossed the line while headed east on Southwest Farmington Road.
Southwest Farmington Road was closed for several hours Wednesday while law enforcement was on scene, the sheriff’s office said.
BREAKING: on scene of a deadly crash at SW 196th & Farmington in Aloha. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/ULIVKY2kLr— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 29, 2019
Deputies believe several people witnessed the crash but did not stop. They're asking anybody who saw the crash to call emergency dispatch at 503-620-0111.
