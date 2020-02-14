Driver, passenger hurt after crashing into tree in Tanasbourne

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hurt after a driver crashed into a tree in the Tanasbourne area on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The single-car crash occurred on Northwest Cornell at Northeast Evergreen Parkway.
Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash. Investigators believe the driver took a corner too fast and lost control.
The driver and passenger were transported to area hospitals. Their current conditions were not immediately clear. Hillsboro firefighters assisted at the scene.
