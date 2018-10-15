JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a driver and a passenger Sunday night after the driver rammed a patrol car and led authorities on a dangerous pursuit into oncoming traffic, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The 19-mile pursuit began near Bellinger Lane and Minear Road just before 8:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a van that had been parked at a church after business hours, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies says the driver, identified as Christopher Michael Rock, 35, drove away when confronted and swerved into oncoming traffic, which included law enforcement vehicles arriving in the area.
At one point, according to deputies, the passenger threw a bicycle from the moving vehicle in an attempt to elude law enforcement.
Deputies lost sight of the van and caught up with it again near Arnold Lane.
Rock hit the Jackson County patrol car at the intersection of Hanley Road and Rossanley Drive. The deputy driving the vehicle was not hurt. The car received minor damage, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says the van stopped near Gold Ray Road after Rock unsuccessfully tried to cross nearby railroad tracks. Rock and the passenger, identified as Susan Anne Medcalf, 49, fled on foot and were later arrested.
Deputies say the disabled white Dodge Caravan caused minor damage to the railroad track and had to be towed from the scene.
Rock and Medcalf were lodged at the Jackson County Jail.
Rock faces charges including attempting to elude police in a vehicle, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Medcalf faces charges of first degree criminal trespass and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Medford Police, Phoenix Police, Jacksonville Police, Central Point Police and Oregon State Police assisted Jackson County deputies at different points during the pursuit.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
