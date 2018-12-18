COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty to charges including criminally negligent homicide Tuesday morning in connection to a deadly crash on Highway 30 last year.
The crash in Columbia County involved a fully-loaded log truck and killed 19-year-old Tatum Tootoosis-Didier, of Longview.
Investigators in November 2017 said Tootoosis-Didier was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan Altima when the driver, Kassandra Ann Westom, turned left directly in front of a fully-loaded 2017 Kenworth log truck.
Westom was seriously hurt in the crash and was arraigned on charges in April this year.
In court on Tuesday, Westom pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, assault in the third degree and contempt of court. She was sentenced to a deferred three-year prison term.
A deferred prison term means Westom won’t have to serve the time if she complies with the law and her probation terms.
She was also sentenced to a month in jail and three years of probation and will have her license revoked for five years.
