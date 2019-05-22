PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including DUII after he was arrested for hitting two brothers on a sidewalk in downtown Portland last year.
Sheldon Lamar Scott was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail after the hit-and-run crash in August 2018 at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.
Aaron and Jordan Miller, the brothers who were hit, said the impact of the crash pushed them up onto Scott’s windshield. Police said they were attempting to rent scooters when they were hit.
"I just kind of heard an engine behind me revving up, coming towards me at a high rate of speed … before I knew it, I just kind of turned and I was on the ground kind of under his bumper," Aaron Miller said.
In court Wednesday afternoon, Scott pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, hit-and-run to an injured person and DUII.
He is due back in court for sentencing June 4.
