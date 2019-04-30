CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver arrested after a leaving the scene of deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 212 last year pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday morning.
Oregon State Police say Uriy Dudko, of West Plains, MO, was driving a silver Kia Rio eastbound on Highway 212 and stalled in the fast lane near Happy Valley on April 22, 2018.
A Honda motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Vandoren, of Milwaukie, was traveling east on Highway 212 at a high rate of speed and hit the rear of the Kia Rio, according to OSP. Vandoren died at the scene.
Dudko exited his vehicle to check the damage, and then proceeded southbound onto SE 130th Avenue; after going a short distance, Dudko again exited his vehicle to look at the crash scene, OSP said.
Dudko again left the scene in his vehicle and was stopped by a Happy Valley Police sergeant. He was arrested and lodged at Clackamas County Jail on failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.
In court Tuesday, Dudko pleaded guilty to charges of hit-and-run and providing false information to police. He is due back in court for sentencing May 7.
