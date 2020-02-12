SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A driver arrested for hitting a blind man and his guide dog in Salem and then fleeing the scene has pleaded guilty to charges.
The driver, Donald Crume, of Salem, hit the driver and dog on Hrubetz Road Southeast near Liberty Road South in February last year, police said.
Crume appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, pleading guilty to charges including hit-and-run with injuries and hit-and-run with property damage.
The victim, Steven Murphy, who is blind, was transported to Salem Health after the crash with serious injuries; Murphy’s dog, Amilia, was transported by a family friend to a veterinarian clinic, law enforcement said.
Investigators said Crume had borrowed the car from an acquaintance and, after the crash, had returned it damaged. Officers said Crume gave the owner a different reason for the damage, so the owner contacted a repairman to fix it.
When the repairman saw the damage, they told the owner they believed the vehicle had possibly hit a person. The owner then called police.
Crume is due in court for sentencing in March.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
