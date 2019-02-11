WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver was injured Monday morning after the vehicle crashed on Highway 6 near Gales Creek.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said the crash happened on the highway near milepost 34 at around 9:10 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
ODOT crews were called to the scene for a small fuel leak.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said roads in the area are slushy due to snow.
Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling along coast range highways.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.