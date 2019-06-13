Driver reported missing in Linn County found dead near crashed pickup

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A man reported missing in Linn County was found dead near his crashed pickup in Linn County.
Deputies received a report that Jordan Thein, 19, was missing at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
His mother said he had not been heard from since Tuesday and did not show up for work in Millersburg on Wednesday.
Thein lived on Upper Calapooia Drive in the Sweet Home area, and his mother was concerned he may have driven off the road on his way home from work.
Deputies searched the area, but did not see any signs of a vehicle off the road.
Cell phone location coordinates were used to narrow down where Thein’s phone was last located. His 1989 Toyota pickup was then found not far from his home on Upper Calapooia Drive.
The pickup had crashed into trees. Deputies said Thein was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Deputies said nobody else was in the pickup and it is unknown what caused Thein to veer off the roadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Caleb Riley at 541-967-3950.
