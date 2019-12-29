Driver rescued after crash in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was rescued after a crash in Marion County on Sunday.
At about 12:30 p.m., the Marion County Fire District #1 responded to a report of a crash with one person trapped in the 7000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast.
They arrived to find one vehicle on its side in a ditch with the driver trapped inside. No other vehicles were involved.
Crews stabilized the vehicle and extricated the driver, who was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews were assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The roadway has been cleared and is open to traffic.
