Driver rescued after driving off Oregon City Marina dock

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was rescued after driving off the Oregon City Marina dock and into the Willamette River on Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responded to a report of a submerged pickup in the Willamette River in the Canemah area just before 2:00 p.m.

The driver was rescued and taken to a hospital, according to CCSO. They said it appears that he was in an altered state of mind. Investigators said it's unclear if anyone else was in the truck. The driver has given inconsistent statements.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is directing southbound traffic on Highway 99E to the center turn lane. CCSO also contacted the Union Pacific Railroad to halt a train.

A dive team is working to recover the truck from the river. The sheriff's office said they will work with a tow company to safely pull the truck on to the shore.

