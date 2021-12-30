Driver rescued after vehicle slides off road, falls nearly 100 feet down to Kalama River

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A vehicle went over a cliff in Cowlitz County, almost ending up in the Kalama River Thursday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a car off a cliff at Kalama River Road and Fallert Road, about five miles east of Interstate 5.
Cowlitz County Fire District #5 Chief Victor Leatzow says the driver was coming down when she slid off the road and went into an embankment, then over a cliff, falling nearly 80 feet down to the river. Leatzow says the only thing that stopped the vehicle from going into the river were a couple of trees.
Quick correction. The technical rescue team is actually Clark County made up of elements from Vancouver fire, Cowlitz Fire and other agencies.— Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) December 30, 2021
A Clark County technical rescue team responded to the scene and were able to bring the driver up from the river side using a rope system. Leatzow says the driver is doing well, other than having cold feet. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.