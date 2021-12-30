A vehicle went over a cliff in Cowlitz County, almost ending up in the Kalama River Thursday morning.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A vehicle went over a cliff in Cowlitz County, almost ending up in the Kalama River Thursday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a car off a cliff at Kalama River Road and Fallert Road, about five miles east of Interstate 5.

Driver rescued after vehicle slides off road, falls nearly 100 feet down to Kalama River

KPTV image

Cowlitz County Fire District #5 Chief Victor Leatzow says the driver was coming down when she slid off the road and went into an embankment, then over a cliff, falling nearly 80 feet down to the river. Leatzow says the only thing that stopped the vehicle from going into the river were a couple of trees.

A Clark County technical rescue team responded to the scene and were able to bring the driver up from the river side using a rope system. Leatzow says the driver is doing well, other than having cold feet. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Locations

Recommended for you