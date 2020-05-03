Driver says rock thrown at her windshield in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local woman says someone threw a rock at her windshield as she was driving in northeast Portland on Saturday.
This happened while she was heading onto the Interstate 84 onramp from Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The woman says suddenly someone appeared and threw a large rock right at her car.
The rock cracked her windshield, but thankfully neither she nor her passenger were hurt.
Police say they haven’t found the person who threw the rock but are investigating.
