MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) – A driver who hit and killed a man in Monmouth was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison Tuesday morning.
Dyllan Coons pleaded guilty last month to charges including criminally negligent homicide in connection with Santiago Amaya’s death in September 2018.
Coons originally faced manslaughter and assault charges, but those were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
FOX 12 spoke with Amaya’s longtime girlfriend, Autumn Coe, in October after those charges were dropped.
“[Amaya] was everything,” Coe said. "He was an amazing man. He was an amazing father, he was my best friend."
Coe said many of Amaya’s family members didn’t agree with the plea deal and felt it wasn’t harsh enough for the pain and the loss of the father of her three kids.
In court Tuesday, Coons was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision, and his license was suspended for life.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
