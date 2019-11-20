BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A driver accused of running a red light and hitting a motorcyclist in Clark County was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Wednesday.
Daniel Scott Berry, of Vancouver, was arrested for vehicular homicide nearly two weeks after the deadly crash July 8. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October.
Police said Berry was driving a 1992 Lexus sedan when he hit and killed John Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield, while Christianson was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
According to court documents, Berry was speeding when he went through the intersection of State Route 503 - 10th Avenue and Eaton Boulevard.
All witnesses told police that Berry made no attempt to brake for the red light. Prosecutors said Berry has a pattern of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing.
According to court documents, Berry told police that Christianson hit him.
In court Wednesday, Berry was sentenced to seven years and 11 months in prison and one-and-a-half years of post-prison supervision.
