COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people were hurt Tuesday after a pickup driver crashed into the back of a van and lost control on Highway 101 in Coos County, according to Oregon State Police.
Zachary Story, 20, hit the Direct TV service van in the northbound lane of the highway near Colina Lane.
After hitting the van, Story lost control and hit a second driver in a 1995 Jeep Cherokee, OSP says.
Story was driving a 1993 GMC pickup and hit the service van while the driver was waiting for traffic to clear to turn left onto Colina Lane.
The driver of the service van, identified as Jeris Doyle, of Coos Bay, and the driver of the Jeep, identified as Robert Storie, 35, were transported to Bay Area Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSP says.
Story was also taken to Bay Area Hospital and later flown to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland with serious injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.