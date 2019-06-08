Driver seriously hurt after crashing semi into impact barrier on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into an impact barrier on Interstate 5 in Linn County early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash involved a semi-truck and occurred near Albany. The truck was headed north on I-5 just before 7 a.m.
The driver, Steven Howard, 58, of Salem, drove into the impact barrier between the northbound travel lanes and exit 233 for unknown reasons, according to OSP.
OSP says the semi skidded and rolled onto its side after the crash, spilling debris across the road and completely blocking traffic.
No other vehicles were involved and Howard was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP, Albany fire officials and the Oregon Department of Transportation reopened the road after approximately 45 minutes. OSP says a hazmat team responded to contain the spill.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
