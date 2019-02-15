Driver seriously hurt after single-car crash in Bethany

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a driver was rushed to a local hospital Friday night after a single-car crash in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred on Northwest Bronson Road; the street was temporarily closed at Northwest 174th Avenue while investigators were on scene.

No word yet what caused the driver to crash.

No other vehicles were involved and no additional information was immediately available for release.

