Driver seriously hurt in head-on, 3-vehicle crash in Washougal

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver was seriously hurt in a head-on three-vehicle crash that closed both directions of Washougal River Road late Tuesday morning.
The crash in Washougal near milepost 3 occurred just after 11 a.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver that was seriously hurt was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The occupants of a second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Deputies say the road in the area will be closed for several hours while investigators are on scene. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes if possible. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
