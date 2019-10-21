PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a front yard in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said at around 3 a.m. a sergeant heard a vehicle's tires squealing and then it accelerated on Southeast Clatsop Street near Southeast 70th Avenue. The vehicle then passed by the sergeant's patrol car at a high rate of speed in a 25 mile per hour zone.
The sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle accelerated even faster and continued east at Southeast Flavel Drive.
The sheriff's office said the sergeant lost sign of the vehicle on Southeast Harney Drive.
The suspect vehicle was later located off the road at 8410 Southeast 55th Avenue. The sheriff's office said a small flame could be seen underneath the vehicle, and officers and deputies attempted to put them out with fire extinguishers.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Anthony P. Colistro, of Portland, was removed from the vehicle. He was unconscious and taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the flames grew after Colistro was removed, and Portland Fire & Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
A crash reconstruction and forensics team from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The team worked to determine how fast the vehicle was going and how the crash happened.
Southeast Harney was closed from SE 52nd to SE 55th for several hours, and reopened just before 8 a.m.
