Driver seriously injured after crash down embankment in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Oregon City early Friday morning.
The crash occurred at about 12:11 a.m. in the 16100 block of South Clackamas River Drive, east of Riverside Park. The vehicle went off the side of an embankment, partially landing in the Clackamas River.
Clackamas Fire said the driver was the only person in the car. Crews used a boat to reach the driver and bring them to medical personnel.
The driver, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
No additional information about the crash has been released at this time.