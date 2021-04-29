Driver seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies say one person was seriously hurt after a crash between two vehicles in Clark County on Thursday.
At 6:00 a.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 10500 block of Northwest Lakeshore Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene EMS personnel attended to the driver of a 2006 Nissan Sentra who had significant injuries and was still in his vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager, also appeared to be injured but was able to get out of the vehicle.
Witnesses reported that the Plymouth was traveling north on Northwest Lakeshore Avenue and the Nissan had stopped at a stop sign and was attempting to make a left turn from Northwest 105th Street onto Northwest Lakeshore Avenue when it was hit by the Plymouth. A witness stated the Plymouth appeared to be traveling at what they believed to be well above the posted 40 mph speed limit.
The driver of the Sentra, identified as 63-year-old Matthew Northy, was removed from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Northy suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Grand Voyager, 25-year-old Esther Huizar, was dealing with sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
Based on the initial investigation, speed appears to have been a significant factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. Northwest Lakeshore Avenue between Northwest 104th Street and Northwest 106th Street was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.