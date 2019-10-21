PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a front yard in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to pull over a driver for traffic violations in Clackamas County, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.
The pursuit ended just after 3 a.m. when the suspect vehicle crashed near Southeast 55th Avenue and Southeast Harney Drive.
Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12 that the driver was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
A crash reconstruction and forensics team from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has responded to the scene. The team is working to determine how fast the vehicle was going and how the crash happened.
Southeast Harney will be closed from SE 52nd to SE 55th while emergency crews remain at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.