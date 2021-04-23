SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash off Highway 20 near Sweet Home Thursday afternoon.
Sweet Home Fire said crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash near Highway 20 and Brushwood Road at about 4:30 p.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a vehicle which had left the roadway and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in a culvert more than 60 yards away from the highway, according to Sweet Home Fire.
The vehicle went across railroad tracks. The railroad company was contacted and immediately shut down that section of tracks.
Sweet Home Fire said the driver sustained serious injuries and had become entrapped. Crews used hydraulic extrication tools to remove the roof and get the driver out.
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis for treatment.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
