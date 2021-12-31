WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one person was seriously hurt in a DUII crash on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to the one-car rollover crash at Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest Rood Bridge Road. The driver had to be extricated with serious injuries. A dog was also taken to an emergency veterinarian.

Deputies said the driver is being investigated for DUII.