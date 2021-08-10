PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Broadway Street. Police said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they later died.
The suspect vehicle left the crash scene before officers arrived. A description of the vehicle and driver has not been released. The Major Crash Team and Forensic Evidence Division are helping with the investigation.
No additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.
Police said this was the 38th deadly traffic related incident in Portland this year.
