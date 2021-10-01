VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Vancouver Thursday night.
WSP says a person was walking near Interstate 205 and State Route 500 when they were hit by a driver at about 8:50 p.m. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The involved driver did not remain at the scene and has not been located. A description of the suspect vehicle and driver are not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by WSP. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should reach out to authorities.