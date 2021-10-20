Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a person down in the street near Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person, who has not yet been identified, dead.
Police said the person appears to have been hit by a vehicle. The involved driver did not remain at the scene and has not been located at this time.
FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN: NW Yeon Avenue is closed between 29th and 35th Avenue. Police arrived on scene around 3:30am to a person dead in the street - driver did not stay on scene.Updates every half hour on Good Day Oregon @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/cMXOam1Ljz— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) October 20, 2021
Northwest Yeon Avenue (Highway 30) was closed between Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue during the investigation. The highway reopened at around 7:15 a.m.
No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.