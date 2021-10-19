PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene in north Portland Monday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Clarendon Avenue. Officers located a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they are said to be stable but still has life-threatening injuries.

Police release additional information to help ID Salem hit-and-run driver SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem Police Department released additional information to help identify a driver in a hit-and-run in Salem last week.

The involved driver did not remain at the scene and has not yet been located. A description of the suspect vehicle or the driver is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit or call 503 823-2103. Please reference case number 21-291671.