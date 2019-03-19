PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in southwest Portland Tuesday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck at Southwest Carson Street and Southwest 45th Avenue.
Police said the pedestrian, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
The driver fled the scene after the crash.
The vehicle involved is believed to be a red or burgundy older van and was last seen northbound on SW 45th Avenue, according to police.
The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene. Southwest 45th Avenue from Garden Home to Carson Street is expected to be closed for four to six hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash, or the suspect vehicle, should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
