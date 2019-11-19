MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was killed, and another was injured in a crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at the Wood Village exit Tuesday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
At around 8:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash involving a dump truck and car on I-84 at Exit 16 in Wood Village.
The sheriff's office said preliminary investigation suggests a dump truck was parked on the shoulder and the driver was outside when a car struck him. The car then collided with the dump truck and rolled over.
The dump truck driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. The sheriff's office said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The closure is in place at the crash site on I-84 with traffic blocked from all eastbound lanes. Drivers are being diverted away from the Wood Village exit and back onto I-84.
The roadway is expected to be closed for about five hours, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash came just hours after an earlier deadly crash on I-84 in Portland.
