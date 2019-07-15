CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he collided with a train early Monday morning.
The collision happened at the train crossing on Southeast Whitney Street at approximately 6:23 a.m., according to the Camas Police Department.
The 55-year-old man was driving south on Southeast Whitney Street in a small truck and was the only person inside the truck when the crash occurred, according to police. He was transported to Peace Health SW Washington Medical Center.
The BNSF train was headed west when the crash the occurred; no one onboard was hurt.
“The cause of the crash is under investigation but it appears that all of the implemented safety equipment near the tracks was functioning at the time of the collision,” according to law enforcement.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is assisting Camas police with their investigation into the incident. Southeast Whitney Street was closed Monday morning while investigators were on scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.