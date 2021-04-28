Driver suffers minor injuries after landslide in Clackamas County

Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man suffered minor injuries after running into a boulder caused by a landslide Wednesday morning, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Deputies responded to the single-car crash just before 6 a.m. on Ten Eyck Road East of Southeast Bull Run Road. The sheriff’s office said a recent landslide had left debris and boulders on the road.

The driver suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Clackamas County road crews responded to remove the debris from the location.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.