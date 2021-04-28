Driver suffers minor injuries after landslide in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man suffered minor injuries after running into a boulder caused by a landslide Wednesday morning, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the single-car crash just before 6 a.m. on Ten Eyck Road East of Southeast Bull Run Road. The sheriff’s office said a recent landslide had left debris and boulders on the road.
The driver suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Clackamas County road crews responded to remove the debris from the location.
