WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver suffered a seizure after a two-car crash in Washington County near Portland’s Bethany neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.
The crash involved a Toyota Camry and a black sedan and occurred at the intersection of Old Cornelius Pass Road and Cornelius Pass Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says the crash was caused after one of the drivers pulled out in front of the other.
Deputies reported minor injuries. Traffic after the crash was diverted to German Town Road.
The driver at fault had a seizure after the impact from an old medical condition, according to deputies. No one else inside that vehicle was hurt. The driver of the other vehicle involved reported minor neck pain.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
