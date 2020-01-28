PROSPECT, OR (KPTV) - A rock slide has closed Oregon 62 near Crater Lake National Park early Tuesday morning.
ODOT: SW Oregon said a series of boulders fell onto the highway at around 4 a.m., just north of Peyton Bridge near Prospect.
A driver crashed into the boulders and was taken to a Medford area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
ODOT said the slide remains active.
Oregon 62 will remain closed until the slide stops and the boulders can be removed.
No detour is in place, according to ODOT.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.