PROSPECT, OR (KPTV) - A rockslide closed Highway 62 southwest of Crater Lake National Park early Tuesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported a series of boulders fell onto the highway at around 4 a.m., just north of Peyton Bridge near Prospect.
A driver crashed into a large boulder and was taken to a Medford area hospital. The man sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Conditions were described as foggy with heavy rain at the time of the crash.
By Tuesday afternoon, ODOT said Highway 62 was open to a single lane of traffic with flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers were advised to expect short delays north of Peyton Bridge over Lost Creek Lake.
Starting Wednesday during daylight hours, ODOT crews will remove additional rocks and debris from the slope.
Drivers should expect longer delays to remove trees and rocks from the hillside. That work is expected to last about a week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Whoa..that'll freak ya out coming around a corner at 60mph.
