Driver takes pedestrian to hospital after crash in Milwaukie crosswalk

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Police say rainy weather contributed to a crash involving a pedestrian and a driver who took the pedestrian to a hospital after hitting him in Milwaukie.
The collision occurred Thursday around 8:30 p.m. near Southeast Highway 224 and Southeast Harrison Street.
The 42-year-old pedestrian was in a crosswalk and had a walk signal when the crash occurred, according to police.
The pedestrian was hit by a driver in a Jeep Wrangler and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver after hitting the pedestrian drove the pedestrian to the hospital.
The driver and the pedestrian said visibility was poor at the time of the crash due to dark and rainy conditions.
The driver was cited for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian, according to law enforcement.
Police say the crash is a good reminder for pedestrians and drivers to use extra caution near intersections.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
