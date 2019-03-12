NW Cornelius Pass Road Crash

(Image: TVF&R)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews rescued a driver who was trapped inside his vehicle after a tree fell onto it Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. near milepost 3 on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road.

TVF&R said the driver was extricated from the vehicle at around 7 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TVF&R also said the tree brought down power lines when it fell. 

Portland General Electric responded to the scene and de-energized the power lines. 

NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed between NW Skyline Boulevard and Highway 30. No word on when the road will reopen.

Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

