PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews rescued a driver who was trapped inside his vehicle after a tree fell onto it Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. near milepost 3 on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road.
TVF&R said the driver was extricated from the vehicle at around 7 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TVF&R also said the tree brought down power lines when it fell.
Portland General Electric responded to the scene and de-energized the power lines.
Power crews restoring lines brought down on Cornelius Pass Road by a falling tree. Tree fell on car. @TVFR crews had to extricate driver - he is okay. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/hfPrxHEQ66— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 12, 2019
NW Cornelius Pass Road is closed between NW Skyline Boulevard and Highway 30. No word on when the road will reopen.
Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.
