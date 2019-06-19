Driver trapped, traffic blocked after rollover crash involving semi in West Linn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck blocked traffic in West Linn Wednesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The crash occurred on Southwest Advance Road near Southwest Mountain Road in the Stafford area, according to firefighters.
The driver of the semi-truck after the crash was trapped inside the vehicle and the road was closed in the area. Firefighters provided medical treatment and the driver was transported to an area hospital.
Drivers during the closure were asked to avoid the area. It’s not clear what caused the semi to crash.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office was also on scene Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.