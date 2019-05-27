Driver under investigation for DUII after crash in south Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Traffic was blocked in both directions on Southwest Farmington Road in south Aloha Monday evening after a possible DUII crash, according to deputies.
The single-vehicle crash occurred near Tile Flat Road and traffic signals were out in the area possibly due to the crash, the sheriff’s office says. Drivers in the area were asked to use caution.
Deputies confirm there were no injuries related to the crash and say a driver is under investigation for DUII.
The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details.
