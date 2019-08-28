ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A driver is under investigation for DUII after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they crashed into an apartment building in south Aloha.
Deputies say the driver ran into the building’s staircase near the intersection of Southwest 188th and Southwest Farmington Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
Deputies confirm a DUII investigation is underway. No additional information was available for release.
