PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating a shooting where a car was hit by gunfire from another vehicle in southeast Portland early Sunday.
At about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that was shot by a suspect in another vehicle. Responding officers were not able to locate the suspect.
Police met the victim and confirmed he was not hurt. He told police he was the only one inside the vehicle at the time.
The victim says as he was merging onto northbound Interstate 205 from Southeast Division Street, a vehicle pulled up alongside him and fired multiple rounds.
The suspect or suspects then drove away. Police say they are not releasing a description at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to send tips to the GVRT by calling 503-823-4106 or e-mailing GVRT@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
