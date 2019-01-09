VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver died Wednesday morning after veering into oncoming traffic and causing a multi-vehicle crash, according to Vancouver police.
The crash occurred in the 700 block of Northeast 136th Avenue just before 7:50 a.m.
Officers say the driver, a man, was headed north and hit a southbound vehicle head-on; the impact from that collision caused the second vehicle to hit a third vehicle.
The driver of the first vehicle was hurt and did not survive his injuries, according to police.
The southbound driver, a woman, was rushed to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries. The driver in the third vehicle was not hurt.
Police have not identified anyone involved in the crash. No word yet on what caused the collision.
The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.
