PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Northeast Portland hit-and-run Monday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said North Precinct officers were dispatched shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the area of Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast Cornfoot Road.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they discovered the pedestrian had died and the driver had fled. The area was then taped off and an investigation began, fronted by the PBB’s Major Crash Team.

Northeast Alderwood Road will be closed from Northeast Cornfoot Road to Northeast 82nd Avenue while the investigation continues.

The identity of the pedestrian is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, or call (503) 823-2103.