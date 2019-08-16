Driver wearing flip-flops crashes through Thai restaurant in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Two patrons were pinned to a table Friday afternoon after a driver crashed through a Thai restaurant in Lake Oswego.
The driver was wearing flip-flops, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle, according to police.
The patrons at Thai Basil in the 6300 block of Meadows Road reported a few bruises, but said they were otherwise not hurt. Had the car pushed a few inches more, one of the patrons says it could have been a much different story.
Police say the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. They haven’t said if she is facing any charges.
Officers say the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to wear proper footwear when behind the wheel.
