Driver who caused head-on crash in Tualatin, climbed tree to avoid police gets prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver who climbed a tree to hide from police after causing a head-on crash in Tualatin has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.
Hans Robert Eaton was previously convicted of two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of felony hit-and-run, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicant, and one count of reckless driving. In court Oct. 11, he was sentenced to 82 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution.
Eaton Feb. 18 was weaving in and out of his lane of traffic before police say he accelerated and crashed head-on into another driver in the opposite lane of traffic, severely injuring two people.
The two people's injuries included multiple broken bones and a brain injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
Eaton after the crash staggered around the scene and repeatedly asked people what had happened, witnesses told law enforcement. He later left the scene and climbed about 20 feet up a tree in an unsuccessful effort to hide from police, the sheriff’s office says.
Officers say they observed signs of intoxication consistent with opioid use when they interacted with Eaton at the scene. Investigators determined he had methamphetamine, morphine, hydrocodone and marijuana in his system.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Should have died!
