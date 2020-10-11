PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was hospitalized and later cited for driving while intoxicated after a head-on crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard just east of the Ross Island Bridge for about three hours on Saturday night, according to Portland police.
The driver was pinned inside their car had to be extricated by Portland Fire and Rescue. The driver was later identified as Rachel Barnhill, 27, of Beaverton, was taken to the hospital.
This was a partial head-on crash on SE Powell Blvd just east of the Ross Island Bridge. One driver was pinned in until rescued by @PDXFire . The driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. Lanes still closed. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/G5QYooaJPy— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) October 11, 2020
Two other cars were damaged but no one else was hurt, according to police.
Barnhill was cited for DUII and reckless driving at the hospital, police said. Officers said her blood alcohol level (BAC) was more than four and a half times the legal limit.
The roadway reopened just before 11:00 p.m.
This could have easily been another fatal crash. Three people have already been killed on Portland roadways this weekend. PLEASE do not drive impaired or distracted.— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) October 11, 2020
